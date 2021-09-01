Warangal, September 1: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his brother and two others to death in Telangana’s Warangal in the early hours on Wednesday over a property dispute. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shafi. He, along with his four to five associates, went to hir elder brother Mohammed Chandpasha’s house and attacked his family. Chandpasha’s sons were also injured in the attack. Triple Murder in Bihar: Man, His 2 Sons Stabbed to Death By Relatives Over Property Dispute in Rohtas; One Arrested.

Chandpasha, his wife Sabeera Begum and his brother-in-law Khaleel were killed by Shafi and his associates. Meanwhile, Samad and Fahad sustained grievous injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place in Warangal town’s LB Nagar. According to a report published in The Indian Express, Shafi broke into her elder brother’s house with his associates and attacked Chandpasha with a knife and a sickle.

Khaleel and Sabeera were also stabbed to death as they tried to stop the attackers. Chandpasha’s two sons Samad and Fahad, also sustained grievous injuries when intervened. As per the report, Shafi was demanding a flat crore and some other properties owned by his elder brother. Tamil Nadu Triple Murder: 3 Dead After Being Given Poison in Guise of 'Country Made' COVID-19 Cure Pills in Erode District; 2 Arrested.

“Shafi was demanding the flat and other properties owned by Chandpasha, claiming that it belonged to him. He was also unhappy sharing Rs 1 crore profits they made recently in their cattle trading business. These are the motives for the attack,” reported the media house quoting the official as saying. The police have arrested four people, including Shafi. An investigation has been launched into the attack.

