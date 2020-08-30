Puducherry [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao cleaned a toilet at a COVID-19 ward in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital after he found it dirty on his visit.

Visuals from the COVID ward showed that Rao wore personal protection kit (PPE) and cleaned the Indian style toilet with a toilet brush.

Puducherry has a total of 4,745 active COVID-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

