Puducherry, Nov 12 (PTI): Pondicherry Central University and the army have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the army officers to undergo postgraduate courses and research programmes in the varsity.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Registrar in-charge of the university Amaresh Samantharaya and Major General Vivek Kashyap. Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Gurmeet Singh was present on the occasion.

The courses would be in nano-science and technology, Artificial Intelligence, strategic studies and others, a press release from the university said on Friday.

The Major General said the Army would like to collaborate with academic institutions to utilise young minds and attract them to join the armed forces and interacted with the faculties, and others in the university.

