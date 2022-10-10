Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) The movement of traffic at Chandni Chowk in Pune will be stopped between 12:30am and 1am from Wednesday till further orders to facilitate the blasting of rocks as part of construction of a multi-level flyover at the congested junction, officials said on Saturday.

An old bridge was demolished through a controlled blast last week at the junction, situated on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, as part of ambitious efforts to create new infrastructure to mitigate traffic bottlenecks there.

To complete these works, including creation of service roads, blasting of rocks on both sides of the arterial route is required for which traffic movement will be halted between 12:30am and 1am every day from October 12, a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official said.

Anand Bhoite, Pimpri Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the 30-minute block was to start from Tuesday but had to be postponed due to rains.

