Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer Telecom and a Director, both working in the office of Advisor, Maharashtra Licensed Service Area (MH LSA), Department of Telecom, Ministry of Communications in Pune, in an alleged bribery case of Rs one lakh.

The CBI said that a case was registered against an Assistant Divisional Engineer Telecom (Technology) alleging that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs.3,00,000 from the complainant for not sending an inspection queries report and to avoid the adverse action of DOT for the queries found during the inspection of complainant's company.

Later, the amount was settled at Rs. Two lakh and the first instalment of Rs. One lakh was to be delivered, the agency said.

"The Assistant Divisional Engineer accepted the bribe of Rs.1,00,000 from the complainant and called the Director (Technology-II) for sharing the bribe amount with him. Both the accused were intercepted and caught by the CBI," the central agency further said.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of both the accused at Pune which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Cash of Rs 5.67 lakh (approx.) was recovered from the residence of the accused Engineer. Both the arrested accused were produced in the Court of Special Judge for CBI cases in Pune's Shivajinagar and were remanded to CBI custody till September 22. (ANI)

