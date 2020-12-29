Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 26-year-old air hostess in Pimpri Chinchwad on December 26.

According to the FIR, they met through an online dating application.

An FIR has been registered with Wakad Police Station of Pune against the man.

According to the complaint registered with the police, the duo met through an online dating app and decided to meet each other in person.

The woman has alleged that they went for dinner and the man forced her to drink alcohol after which, instead of dropping her home, the man took her to his house. Later, the accused allegedly raped and physically assaulted the woman.

According to the complaint, the woman has suffered injuries due to the physical assault and has been admitted to a hospital here.

The police has registered an FIR on December 27 under section 376, 376(2)(m), 325, 328, 366,385, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

