Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Like every year, Pune's prominent Ganesh mandals are set to take Ganeshotsav festivities to Kashmir later this month.

The 10-day festival, which begins on August 27, will see celebrations not only in Pune, from where the initiative started in 2013, but also in parts of the Valley. Seven mandals have joined hands to organise Ganeshotsav in Anantnag, Srinagar, and Kulgam.

Punit Balan, trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal and head of the initiative, Ganeshotsav, is now celebrated in 175 countries.

In 2023, the first idol of Kasba Ganpati was sent to the Lal Chowk Ganpati Mandir in Srinagar, where the festival was celebrated for one and a half days.

"Ganeshotsav is celebrated in 175 countries, so why not Kashmir?... Two years ago, we sent the first idol of Kasba Ganpati to Lal Chowk Ganpati Mandir, where they celebrated for 1.5 days," Balan told ANI.

He added that Ganeshotsav was celebrated in South Kashmir, Srinagar and Kulgam in 2024; while this year it will be held in Anantnag, Srinagar, and Kulgam. From next year, the mandal plans to extend the event to five cities across Kashmir.

"Last year, Ganeshotsav was celebrated in three places -- South Kashmir, Srinagar, and Kulgam. This year, it is going to be celebrated in Anantnag, Srinagar, and Kulgam. We are planning to expand this programme to five places next year, Kupwara and Baramula. This environment signifies that peace is coming back to the valley," Balan said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

