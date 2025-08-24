Is August 25 a Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Closed on Monday for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in India? Know What RBI Bank Holiday List Says

Mumbai, August 24: People across the country are looking online to know answers to questions such as "Is August 25 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks closed on Monday across the country?" among others. This comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday for Monday, August 25. According to the RBI's holiday calendar for August 2025, August 25 is a bank holiday on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, which will be observed in Assam's Guwahati.

That said, people are confused about August 25 bank holidays as it is unclear whether the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva holiday applies nationwide or only to a particular state. In addition to the August 25 bank holiday on Monday, banks will stay shut for three more days this week. Wonder why? Well, banks will remain closed for business on Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi, Thursday, August 28, for Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) and Nuakhai and Sunday, August 31, on account of the weekend holiday. Scroll below to know whether banks are open or closed nationwide on Monday, August 25. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Is August 25 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Nationwide on Monday?

According to the RBI's August holiday list, August 25 (Monday) is a designated bank holiday due to Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. However, the August 25 bank holiday applies only to Assam. This means all public and private banks will remain closed in Assam on Monday, August 25. Although banks will remain closed in Assam, physical banking will continue to operate normally on Monday in other parts of the country.

That said, local residents of Assam can opt for digital services, such as online banking, ATMs, and NEFTs, for banking work, as these services will remain operational 24/7. So the answer to the question, "Is August 25 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a bank holiday, but only in Assam. On the other hand, the answer to the question "Are banks closed on Monday across the country?" is no. Banks will remain open in different parts of the country on August 25. Stock Market Holidays in August 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 12 Days Including Independence Day, Check Full List Here.

In addition to state festivals and national holidays, banks remain closed for business every month on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Fact check

Claim : Monday, August 25 is a bank holiday and that banks are closed across the country. Conclusion : Banks are closed in Assam on Monday, August 25 on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks will continue to remain open in other parts of the country. Full of Trash Clean

