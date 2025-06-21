Chandigarh, June 21 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave a nod to fill 500 posts of various cadres in the jail department.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in its meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Marriage Proposal Turned Down, Man Shoots at 2 Sisters in Jind; Case Registered.

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said that the cabinet also gave its concurrence to recruit 500 vacant posts of assistant superintendents, warder and matron under direct recruitment quota in the jails department.

This recruitment will include 29 assistant superintendents, 451 warders and 20 matrons, which will be done by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Also Read | ECI on Demand For CCTV Footage Of Voting Process: ‘Sharing Video Footage of Polling Stations During Voting Day Breaches Voters' Privacy, May Lead to Discrimination’.

This move will act as a catalyst in further streamlining the functioning of the jails, besides helping in making them safe and secure, said the spokesperson.

The cabinet also approved a comprehensive policy for the fragmentation and sub-division of industrial plots in PSIEC-managed industrial estates to enhance land use efficiency.

This policy caters to the demands of industrialists and plot owners as well as of prominent industry associations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mohali Chamber of Industry & IT, and Mohali Industrial Association.

It addresses the need for smaller industrial plots, particularly for the IT and service sectors, to promote efficient land use, attract investments and establish a structured, transparent mechanism for plot fragmentation and sub-division.

The policy facilitates the optimization of land usage, boosts operational efficiency, and supports project expansion by addressing long-standing demands from industrial stakeholders.

It applies to freehold plots of 1,000 square yards or larger, with subdivided plots maintaining a minimum size of 400 square yards.

A fee of 5 percent of the current reserve price of the original plot will be charged, reduced to 50 percent for family members or legal heirs of a deceased allottee.

In another move, the Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval for the constitution of the high-powered cabinet sub-committee to intensify the 'War against Drugs' programme in the state.

The cabinet also gave nod for framing of Punjab Fire and Emergency Services (validity of fire safety certificate) Rules, 2025.

This will enable the state government to prescribe the period of fire safety certificate in the case of buildings or premises, including those of specified risk categories through a notification.

The time frame of a fire safety certificate will be increased from present one year to three years.

The Cabinet also gave approval to amend Rule 2A, Rule 3A, Rule 4 and Rule 102 of Punjab Factory Rules, 1952 for facilitating ease of doing business.

This will enable self-certification plans of factories by any civil, structural and mechanical engineer with 5 years of experience or Masters Degree with 2 years experience subject to verification by the department, said the spokesperson.

Likewise, women workers will be allowed to work in the manufacturing of pottery and ceramics, and the process of extracting vegetable oil which is banned presently, said the spokesperson.

The cabinet also gave consent to amend the Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act 1965.

Several provisions of the Act are no longer in line with present-day needs and so, various provisions of the Act will be amended to secure the interests of the labour by making the fund more realistic and progressive.

The cabinet gave nod to amend Section 29 (3) of the PRTPD (Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, so as to appointed the chief secretary as the chairman of development authorities on the pattern of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Meerut, Kanpur, Lucknow and others.

Pertinently, the Chief Minister is the chairman of development authorities but due to his busy engagements sometimes, the work of these authorities was adversely affected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)