Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday reported six fatalities due to coronavirus and 120 fresh cases, officials said.

The death toll in the state now is 98 with the coronavirus tally reaching 3,952.

Four deaths were reported in Amritsar and one each in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, according to a medical bulletin.

The state has reported 812 fresh COVID-19 cases since June 15.

On Saturday, Jalandhar reported 47 cases, followed by Amritsar 21, Sangrur 14, Mohali 11, Ludhiana and Patiala seven each, Kapurthala four, Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib two each, and Moga, Mansa and Barnala one each, the bulletin said.

Seven of the new patients had a travel history to Delhi and Gurgaon.

Forty-two coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the number of people cured of the infection to 2,678.

The state now has 1,176 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 754 cases, followed by 536 in Jalandhar, 496 in Ludhiana, 213 in Mohali , 206 in Patiala, 204 in Sangrur, 180 in Tarn Taran, 176 in Gurdaspur, 167 in Pathankot, 155 in Hoshiarpur, 121 in SBS Nagar, 94 in Faridkot, 87 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 84 in Rupnagar, 79 in Muktsar, 75 in Moga, 64 in Bathinda, 62 each in Ferozepur and Kapurthala, 55 in Fazilka, 39 in Mansa and 43 in Barnala, it said.

Five patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 21 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

So far, 2,35,700 samples have been taken for testing.

