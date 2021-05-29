Chandigarh [India], May 29 (ANI): Punjab Government on Saturday informed that over 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

Addressing the media, State Nodal Officer for vaccination Vikas Garg said that a total of 50,05,767 doses of vaccine have been administered in Punjab as of May 29.

"Out of quota received from the Government of India (GoI) for the frontline, health workers and people above 45 years of age, as many as 45,53,187 vaccines have been administered in the state while a total of 4,52,580 people in the priorities group of 18-44 age category have been inoculated," said a statement from State Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the 45,53,187 doses, 41,40,179 people have got the jab of Covishield vaccine while as many as 4,13,008 have been administered Covaxin. These include 38,01,062 people getting the first dose and 7,52,125 who got the second dose.

"In terms of categories, the highest number of 32, 83, 848 vaccinated people fall in the 45 years plus age group while the number of frontline workers inoculated is 9,63,881 and the number of health workers stands at 3,05,458. These include 28,958 people who got the jab privately out of whom 21625 have got Covishield and 7343 have been administered Covaxin," the statement added.

The Nodal Officer also stated that out of the priority groups set up by the State Government for the age group of 18-44 years, 86,101 persons with co-morbidities including 2,520 jail inmates, 3,01,981 construction workers and their families, 64,395 family members of health workers and 1,103 private industrial workers have been vaccinated.

Garg also informed that 4.29 lakh Covishield vaccine doses have been purchased at the cost of Rs. 13.25 Crore and 1,14,190 doses of Covaxin have been procured at a cost of Rs. 4.70 crore.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 44,964 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,00,651 and fatalities have mounted to 14,180. (ANI)

