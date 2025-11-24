Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): A special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, part of the three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, was held on Monday in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

During the special session of the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the special session of the Punjab Assembly marked a "historic moment", adding that despite doubts raised earlier, the House convened smoothly.

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Forms 10-Member Panel To Lead 'Anti-SIR' Protest in Delhi.

He thanked Opposition members for attending the session and said clear intent makes everything possible.

"Many questions were raised about how a session will be conducted here. Today, a historic session is being held here. When the intentions are clear, God facilitates everything. I thank all Opposition members present here," CM Mann said.

Also Read | Reserve Bank of India To Issue New INR 5000 Currency Note? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was "historic", noting that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally declared three key sites, Shri Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and Shri Amritsar Sahib, as holy cities during the proceedings.

"... In the special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly held today, CM Bhagwant Mann recognised Punjab's 3 historical places, Shri Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and Shri Amritsar Sahib, as holy cities... This was a historic session," Kataruchak told ANI.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom occupies a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the defence of pluralism and civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality and resilience.

Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)