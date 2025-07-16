Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday descended into chaos after a confrontation between Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during a discussion on an anti-drug drive.

Participating in a debate on the concluding day of the special session of the Punjab Assembly here, Cheema lashed out at the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments, accusing them of failing to wipe out the scourge of drugs.

Cheema credited the Bhagwant Mann government with taking such efforts as 55,000 government jobs and sports event 'khedan watan Punjab diyan' to wean away the youth from drugs.

He also lauded the state government's anti-drug drive, 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh.'

After Cheema sought permission from Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rori to play old videos of some Congress leaders in which they had criticised Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Bajwa took an exception to it.

"Under what rules of the Vidhan Sabha, can it be allowed. Are you sitting in a picture hall? Talk some sense," Bajwa said.

He said it was on his complaint that Cheema and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora were booked in Chandigarh for allegedly circulating a "doctored video" he had posted in Majithia's case.

Bajwa said he also had criticised the action of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for being in "utter violation" of the law when they went to Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia's house.

Last month, Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a disproportionate assets case.

Cheema said that when the Punjab Vigilance took action against Majithia, the Congress leaders came out in support of the Akali leader.

Later, noisy scenes were again witnessed when Akali MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura accused Congress MLA Avtar Singh Junior of abusing him, leading to more heated arguments in the House.

The deputy speaker asked Junior if he used abusive language, to which the Congress MLA assented. "Have you come here to abuse?" the deputy speaker then said to Junior.

The AAP MLAs rose from their seats and sought action against Junior for using cuss word.

The deputy speaker assured everyone that he would take strict notice of it.

Later, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan got the records checked and found Junior guilty of using an objectionable word and said a resolution can be moved against Junior.

Sandhwan said Junior can seek an apology.

When Junior did not stand up to seek an apology, Congress leader Bajwa sought forgiveness on his behalf.

Earlier, Bajwa, while participating in the debate, emphasised that the nexus between police and drug smugglers must be shattered to wipe out the drug menace.

He alleged that there was no impact of the anti-drug drive on the ground, and that drugs could still be bought in the streets.

The House was later adjourned sine die.

