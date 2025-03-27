Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Punjab Water Resources Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal on Thursday expressed deep concern over the widespread problem of garbage dumping in canals.

During the question hour in the ongoing budget session here, Goyal said people are indiscriminately disposing of waste not just on canal banks but directly into canal waters.

Also Read | Eid 2025 Guidelines: UP Police Tighten Security Ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Jumat-ul-vida; Issue Directives To Ensure Law and Order.

"This issue is particularly pronounced in urban areas and certain rural regions, posing a significant threat to water quality, especially given that canal water serves both irrigation and drinking purposes," he said in a reply to a question on Congress MLA Naresh Puri.

In a proactive approach to address this environmental challenge, the water resources department has conducted a thorough assessment and identified 492 pollution points across the state, he said.

Also Read | Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case: 8 Phones of Delhi Police Personnel Being Forensically Examined.

Notably, 444 of these points have already been successfully removed, with the remaining 48 currently being addressed through a comprehensive strategy.

The measures include implementing strict legal actions, such as imposing fines under Section 70 of Northern India Canal and Drainage Act and filing FIRs against offenders.

He said to ensure accountability, necessary disciplinary action is recommended against erring government officials such as executive officers in urban areas and block development and panchayat officers in rural areas.

Progress is reviewed on a monthly basis with the deputy commissioners at the level of chief secretary and intimation is given to Punjab Pollution Control Board of all such points with the request to take further necessary action simultaneously, he said.

After the department issued an NOC to install wire mesh at the banks of Sidhwan Canal passing through the city reaches of Ludhiana city, Ludhiana municipal corporation has executed the work of barricading, thereby stopping people from dumping garbage into and along the canal and restrict access to people entering into the canal.

The department is also denying permission of ramps inside the canals to individuals as they eventually become access points for dumping garbage and sometimes may put people's lives in danger, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)