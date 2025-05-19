Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 19 (ANI): Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, demanding a probe into the Amritsar hooch tragedy and alleging links between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the liquor mafia in the state.

The memorandum described the Majitha incident, in which 27 people reportedly died after consuming spurious liquor, as a "tragedy of mammoth human proportions."

"The avoidable tragedy of mammoth human proportions - 27 human lives have perished - has taken place due to the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP regime's well-known intent to not only harbour elements of the liquor mafia but also to profit from their criminal misdeeds," the memorandum stated.

The BJP pointed out that a similar incident occurred in March 2024 in Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, suggesting a pattern of administrative failure.

Jakhar claimed the incident was preventable and alleged political patronage of illegal liquor networks by the ruling AAP government. He also urged the Governor to order a time-bound inquiry into the AAP's alleged ties with the liquor mafia and to investigate whether Punjab's excise system is being exploited for personal gains.

"The horrible incident and precious loss of lives in the Hooch Tragedy at Majitha in Amritsar district has shaken the conscience of every Punjabi. BJP Punjab leadership is appalled at the human magnitude of this AAP-made tragedy and has been constrained to write to you through this delegation, Sir, as you are the Custodian of our State, and to seek your personal attention in this matter with the request to order a time bound enquiry into AAP's links with liquor mafia and its patronage of the same with a motive to exploit Punjab's excise for their personal profit as illegal gratification," he said.

The memorandum also drew parallels with the Delhi Excise Policy case, stating that top AAP leaders had been previously accused of alleged liquor-related irregularities.

He also criticised Chief Minister Mann's recent statement that 99 per cent of villages in Punjab are free of drugs, questioning whether the spurious liquor crisis was being overlooked in such claims.

"The instant tragedy ironically has taken place while the AAP Government under Chief Minister Bhagwan Mann aggressively proclaims from every political rooftop a victory against the menace of drug abuse. The Chief Minister, only a day before yesterday, once again exhibited grave insensitivity and declared that 99% of Punjab villages are free of the drug menace! May be the present Hooch tragedy forced CM to stay short of that perfect 100% drug-free claim. Or maybe the Chief Minister himself and his government do not count spurious liquor menace equally deadly like abuse of drugs," Jakhar said in his memorandum.

He also raised concerns over reported methanol poisoning symptoms among the victims and said that the incident had occurred during heightened border security, raising questions about the state police's functioning.

He appealed to the Governor to order time-bound action to "ascertain the truth for every Punjabi" and ensure accountability. (ANI)

