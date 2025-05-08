Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) A blackout was enforced in Punjab's Pathankot and Amritsar districts on Thursday evening as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

There were reports of a loud noise heard in Pathankot which some feared could be shelling from Pakistan but there was no confirmation. District authorities said there was no need to panic.

Appeals were issued asking people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home.

Tensions have spiralled after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.

