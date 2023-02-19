Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): A drone containing suspected contraband items was recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) during patrolling in Punjab's Gurdaspur district bordering Pakistan.

The made in China-drone, found in a farming field, was carrying four packets of narcotics in one big packet which was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

"On February 19 at about 9:30 am, alert troops of Border Security Force, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing observed some suspicious items lying in the farming field near Village - Ghaniake, District - Gurdaspur," read the official release.

"Further, during a thorough search, BSF troops recovered 01 Quadcopter/drone - DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Made in China) having payload carrying capacity of appx - 9 kg, having a payload release mechanism, a reflector and 01 Big packet containing 4 packets of narcotics suspected to be Heroin in one big packet ( Gross wt - appx 2.730 kg ) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape," the BSF added.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid and recovered approximately 2 kg of contraband suspected to be heroin in the village Dalla Rajput in Punjab's Amritsar District.

Earlier in the month, the Border Security Force also shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar sector and seized six kilogrammes of narcotics.

The BSF achieved success during a joint operation carried out in close coordination with Rajasthan Police in the general area of Srikaranpur of the Sriganganagar sector on the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).

The BSF personnel shot down the drone in the joint operation soon after it crossed the IB to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory. (ANI)

