Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday recovered one packet of suspected heroin in the border area of Amritsar district in Punjab, informed a press release.

The BSF troops, based on information from the BSF intelligence set-up and a local villager carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area during which the packet was recovered at around 12:10 pm.

The suspected drug packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and weighed around 510 grams. One metallic hook and a lighter were also found attached to the packet.

The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.

"A reliable input and swift response of BSF troops once again successfully foiled a smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border," the release stated.

Last week, BSF recovered one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 350 grams in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The BSF intelligence wing received information regarding suspected smuggling activities in the border area of Tarn Taran district.

Promptly responding to this information, BSF troops conducted a thorough search operation in the suspected area.

Last month, BSF recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Sunday morning.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK. (ANI)

