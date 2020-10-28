Phagwara (Punjab), Oct 28 (PTI) The son of a businessman here shot himself with his licensed revolver on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Sonu, the son of Jagdish Singh Sihra who is the owner of Guru Nanak Auto (GNA) enterprises, Jamalpur unit.

Gurinder Singh, 41, shot himself with his licensed revolver in his house at Virk village here, police added.

He was rushed to the Phagwara Civil hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, police said.

Gurinder Singh succumbed to injury during treatment at the hospital, they said.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause behind Gurinder Singh's extreme step and a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered in this connection.

His body will be handed over to the family after postmortem, they said.

