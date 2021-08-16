Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved a one-time settlement scheme for regularisation of unauthorised water supply and sewerage connections and recovery of arrears, months ahead of the state assembly polls.

The move is expected to result in the regularisation of approximately 93,000 connections, which will lead to an increase in the revenue of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said under the domestic category, Rs 200 per connection (Rs 100 each for water supply and sewerage) would be charged as a one-time fee for regularisation of water supply and sewerage connection for a plot measuring up to 125 square yards, Rs 500 per connection for plot size between 125 to 250 square yards and Rs 1,000 per connection for over 250 square yards plot.

In the commercial and institutional category, Rs 1,000 per connection would be charged for a plot measuring upto 250 square yards and Rs 2,000 per connection for a plot above 250 square yards.

No penalty will be charged if the fee is deposited within three months from the date of notification, said the spokesperson.

Users who do not get their connections regularised in this period would be charged 100 per cent penalty and those who do not get their connections regularised within six months will face disconnection, and applicable penalty and interest will be charged, the official said.

No interest and penalty on arrears of water supply and sewerage charges would be charged if the principal amount payable on the date of notification is paid within a period of three months.

The cabinet also gave approval to the draft notification of 'Punjab Victim Compensation (First Amendment) Scheme-2017', to grant compensation to the victims of transfusion of HIV positive blood due to medical negligence.

The amendment will also enable recovery of the compensation amount from the accused, for which the superintendent of police of the concerned district would file an application in the court.

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority, taking notice of the incident regarding transfusion of HIV positive blood to a patient in a hospital in Bathinda, had filed a petition last year in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, whereby an amendment in the scheme for providing the compensation to victims of transfusion of HIV positive blood due to medical negligence was sought.

This scheme is meant for providing compensation to the victims of various crimes, such as acid attacks.

The cabinet also approved 'The Abadi Deh (Record of Right) Rules, 2021', to compile the record of rights of properties in 'Lal Lakir' villages, the spokesperson said.

The rules will also facilitate villagers' monetise property rights and avail various benefits provided by the government departments.

'Lal Lakir' refers to land that is part of the village ''abadi'' (habitation) and is used for non-agriculture purposes only.

