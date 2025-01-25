Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 25 (ANI): Taking serious note of the rising incidents of stray dog attacks on children, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Local Government and Rural Development Departments to conduct a census of stray dogs in all cities.

Expressing 'deep concern' over these incidents, the commission took suo-motu notice of the matter.

"The reports of stray dog attacks on children have been brought to the commission's attention through media sources," Kanwardeep Singh, the Chairman of the child protection body said in a press release.

Singh highlighted that media reports have revealed alarming incidents, including the tragic deaths of two children within a week in Hasanpur village near Ludhiana due to stray dog attacks.

Similar incidents have been reported from various parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Machhiwara Sahib, and Nabha, raising serious public concern.

He also urged immediate sterilization to prevent further incidents.

The Chairman further informed that he has written to the Administrative Secretaries of the Punjab Local Government Department and the Rural Development & Panchayat Department, urging them to implement the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, as notified by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, on March 10, 2023.

Singh emphasized that timely implementation of these rules will help control the stray dog population and prevent further attacks on children. (ANI)

