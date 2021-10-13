Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Wednesday asked Congress MLAs to organise 'Suwidha camps' with the help of district administrations for quick redressal of people's grievances.

Channi said a clean, transparent, and corruption-free administration is the hallmark of his government and no one from the state should feel ignored as far as their problems are concerned.

The chief minister held one-on-one interaction with nearly 60 MLAs to get feedback from them regarding various development and welfare schemes being implemented in their assembly segments, according to an official release.

Responding to various issues raised by MLAs during deliberations, the chief minister assured them of prompt redressal of their grievances.

He talked about the completion of ongoing development works besides implementation of welfare schemes in the right earnest to ensure the well-being of all sections of the society in a time-bound manner.

Channi also requested the MLAs to personally supervise development projects in their respective constituencies to monitor their progress for timely completion.

