Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday inaugurated Rs 11.32 crore rural infrastructure development projects in Majitha constituency during his visit to the grain market (Dana Mandi) in Amritsar district.

Addressing the media and local residents, the Chief Minister said that Rs 9.94 crore is being spent on the renovation and strengthening of rural link roads, while Rs 1.38 crore has been allocated for their maintenance. Under the project, around 43 kilometres of rural link roads will be upgraded to improve connectivity and reduce road accidents.

CM Mann said road construction was not a favour but the government's responsibility. "People pay taxes, and that money is now being used directly for public welfare. Earlier, it used to end up in the pockets of leaders, but our government has completely stopped this practice," he said, adding that improved road infrastructure has already helped reduce accidents and save lives.

On the issue of India-Pakistan border fencing, the Chief Minister said he had raised the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking that the fencing be shifted forward by 200-300 metres. He said this move would bring thousands of acres of Indian farmland back on this side of the fence, providing relief to border farmers and facilitating the work of BSF personnel.

According to Mann, the Union Home Minister termed the demand "genuine" and assured that it would be considered.

Targeting the Congress party, CM Mann alleged that during previous regimes, especially under Congress rule, the Majitha area remained under fear and suppression. "Today, people are fearless and empowered. The era of intimidation is over," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Chief Minister said work began from the very first day after assuming office, including initiatives such as free electricity, daytime power supply for farmers, Mohalla Clinics, improved government schools and farmer welfare measures.

He concluded by thanking farmers and residents for their support and assured them that his government would continue to work with honesty and dedication for the development of Punjab.

The Punjab CM also posted on X about his visit and announced that these projects will be completed within the stipulated time and dedicated to the public.

"With the construction of these rural link roads, farmers along with commuters will get relief from the difficulties and troubles faced in traveling to and fro. Along with the construction of the roads, their maintenance will also be carried out for the next five years, so that in the future, common people do not face any kind of inconvenience. Every single penny given by the public to the government in the form of tax will be spent with complete honesty and prudence. Our government is committed to improving road connectivity in rural areas and providing every facility to the people of the villages," CM Mann said. (ANI)

