Sangrur (Punjab) [India], August 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be in Dhuri in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday to pay tribute to Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh in Dhadhogal village.

During his visit, CM Mann will lay the foundation stone for two road projects in the village, to be constructed at a cost of ₹17.21 crore, providing a major infrastructure boost for the area. Dhuri, one of the 117 Assembly constituencies of Punjab, is represented by Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab CM himself.

On Saturday, CM Mann, along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, launched the 'Baaj Akh'- Anti Drone System (ADS) at Tarn Taran.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said that Punjab is the first state in the country to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border. He said the move aims to curb the increasing challenges posed by drone-based smuggling activities across the border.

"To strengthen border security and tackle the challenges posed by drone-based smuggling, nine anti-drone units are being set up along the international border. The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 51.4 crore is being spent on these units," Mann said.

The chief minister said that although the country's armed forces and BSF have already been using such systems, Punjab is the "first state in the country" to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border.

He added that the anti-drone system will give a strong response to drug smugglers from across the border, adding that anti-national elements always use technology for anti-social activities. Mann said that the enemies of the country have turned drones into weapons to destroy Punjab's youth, and drones are being used for drug smuggling from across the border, a statement said.

Extending congratulations to the security forces, the Chief Minister lauded them for working tirelessly to stop this cross-border drug trafficking. He said that in 2024, a total of 283 drones loaded with heroin, weapons, and ammunition were seized, adding that in 2025, so far, 137 drones have already been recovered. Mann said that the anti-drone system will be deployed along the border from Pathankot to Fazilka as a Second Line of defence.

CM said that Punjab's war against drugs has now reached a crucial stage, and as part of the third phase of the state government's campaign "Yudh Nashean De Virudh" (War Against Drugs), a special syllabus has been introduced in all government schools for students from classes 9 to 12.

He further said that through this syllabus, 8 lakh students from 9-12 classes will be made aware of the dangers of drug abuse and encouraged to stay away from narcotic substances. Mann said that this anti-drug program will involve 3,658 schools, and renowned scientists will also take part in raising awareness among students.

Chief Minister Mann said that under the 'War Against Drugs (Yudh Nasheyan Virud)' campaign, Punjab has today (August 9) launched a battle to stop drug smuggling from across the border. He said that Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, which is considered one of the most sensitive zones for the smuggling of narcotics and weapons. (ANI)

