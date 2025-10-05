Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], October 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dedicated the memorial constructed in the name of Sikh "martyr" Baba Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) at Rs 20 crore, said a press release.

The Chief Minister bowed his head with deep reverence and respect before the supreme sacrifice of Bhai Jeevan Singh, who attained martyrdom fighting against one and a quarter lakh Mughal soldiers in the historic Battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

He said that on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, five galleries dedicated to humanity are being inaugurated today in memory of Baba Jiwan Singh ji, embodying the spirit of history through their design.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the design of this memorial has been prepared by the Architecture Wing of Sri Guru Nanak Dev University.

The Chief Minister said that the memorial has been completed in two phases as in the first phase, the construction of the main building was completed and inaugurated in February 2024.

In the second phase, he said that the five galleries built within the two wings of the building are being dedicated today adding that total cost of the project is Rs 29 crore. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the museum will showcase the life and sacrifice made by legendary Sikh warrior Baba Jeevan Singh in a befitting manner.

The Chief Minister said that visitors will get the information about the memorial through models and videos displayed at the entrance of the memorial adding that the first gallery gives information about the Sikh Gurus and illustrates how Baba Jeevan Singh's ancestors had been spiritually connected with them from the beginning.

He said that the Modern technology has been used to bring history to life here adding that the second gallery portrays the marriage of Baba Jeevan Singh's parents, his birth, and the ancestral lineage of his family. Bhagwant Mann said that the third gallery depicts the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits, their plea to the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, his departure from Sri Anandpur Sahib for martyrdom, and Baba Jeevan Singh's early life and education.

The Chief Minister further said that it also features an audio-visual presentation of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom at Chandni Chowk and a recreated scene showing Bhai Jaita Ji bringing back the Guru's severed head. He said that the fourth gallery displays, through paintings and multimedia, the moment Baba Jeevan Singh presented the sacred head of ninth Guru to the young Guru Gobind Singh Ji, after which he was conferred the title Rangretta Guru Ka Beta.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that arduous journey to Baba Jeevan Singh to bring back Guru Ji's head to Kiratpur Sahib from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib Delhi will also inspire younger generations for selfless service adding that this gallery also showcases Baba Jeevan Singh Ji's role as the first drummer, his marriage, the creation of the Khalsa, and his bravery in various battles.

The Chief Minister said that the fifth gallery showcases the historic meditation sites related to Baba Jeevan Singh Ji at Sri Anandpur Sahib, the departure of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his family from Anandpur Sahib, and concludes with an animated representation of Baba Jeevan Singh Ji's life and martyrdom.

He said that after the galleries, there is a gift shop and an exhibition area featuring locations connected to Punjab Tourism. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is committed to perpetuate the glorious legacy of the state for future generations and no stone is being left unturned for this noble task. (ANI)

