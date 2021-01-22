Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) to expedite all developmental works in the state, during the 36th meeting of the board.

According to an official statement from the Punjab government, the PIDB has given an ex-post-facto approval to urban environment improvement projects (UEIPs) worth Rs 27.16 crores.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the PIDB to expedite all developmental works in the state at a meeting of its Board, which gave ex-post-facto approval to Rs 27.16 crores worth of urban environment improvement projects, along with development, upgradation and maintenance of various historic sites, including the Patiala Qila Mubarak," an official statement issued by the Punjab government said.

These projects were earlier cleared by Singh in his capacity as the Board Chairman.

The CM is also likely to launch projects worth Rs 8.58 crores for upgradation, operation and maintenance of Ran Baas at Qila Mubarak Patiala, which is to be converted into a heritage hotel on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode virtually by next week. The project is likely to be completed within 18 months.

"He will also launch the PPP project for operational and maintenance of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial, Chhappar Chiri, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.54 crore with a concession period of 15 years," the statement read.

During the meeting, Singh was informed that the construction of the Patiala Bus Stand had commenced and would be completed by November this year at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

The state CM has also asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to appoint a Protocol Officer to manage the large number of dignitaries visiting Amritsar. He also asked Mahajan to present the proposal before the next meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Further, the PIDB also gave ex post facto approval to a Rs 125 crore project for establishing an exhibition centre in Ludhiana in PPP mode.

"The meeting also discussed the status of other PPP projects in the pipeline, including Track and Trace mechanism for manufacturing, transport, distribution, and consumption of liquor; Development of International Standard Tourism/ Theme Destination in the State of Punjab on Pathankot - Dalhousie Road around Ranjit Sagar Lake; Development of Mohali Commercial Complex cum Convention Centre (GMADA) and Amritsar Commercial Complex cum Convention Centre (ADA); and Operation and Maintenance of PWD Rest House, Bhupindra Road, Patiala as Heritage Hotel," it said. (ANI)

