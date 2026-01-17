New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the international border and other pending matters concerning the state, asserting that Punjab's rights were clearly placed before the Centre.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Mann said a key issue discussed was the rehabilitation of agricultural land situated beyond the border fencing. He requested a review of the current border fencing, which leaves significant agricultural land isolated between the fence and the actual international border, causing hardships for farmers and forcing them to cultivate their land under strict security protocols alongside the BSF after showing identity documents.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki To Invest INR 35,000 Crore for New Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat's Khoraj, Create 12,000 Jobs and Produce 10 Lakh Vehicles Annually.

Mann said that if the fencing is realigned, thousands of acres of land would fall on the Indian side, allowing farmers to cultivate without fear, restrictions or security concerns. He added that Shah responded positively and assured him that a decision would be taken, for which he expressed gratitude.

"This is Punjab's share and Punjab's right--it is not charity. We have come to demand Punjab's rightful dues. Regarding the international border, he spoke very positively. A lot of land lies beyond the fencing, which is two to three kilometres inside in many places. There is land where farmers go along with the BSF to cultivate after showing their ID. If the fence is moved 200-300 kilometres, thousands of acres of land will come on this side of the fence. Farming can then be done without fear, security issues or restrictions. Today, he said that a decision will be taken on this, and I am grateful that he is considering this at my request," Mann told reporters.

Also Read | SAI Recruitment Drive: Sports Authority of India Invites Applications for 323 Assistant Coaches Across 26 Disciplines, Know Steps To Apply.

On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Mann said the matter is currently under hearing in the Supreme Court and that the state has engaged the best possible legal representation. Reiterating Punjab's position, he said the state does not have surplus water and maintained that the dispute should be resolved through dialogue or any other appropriate means."Regarding the SYL issue, the matter is under hearing in the Supreme Court. We are sending the best possible lawyers there. Even on this issue, we clearly stated that Punjab does not have water. That is our stand, and we said that this issue should be resolved through discussion or by any appropriate means," Mann said.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about foodgrain storage, requesting that the state's rice stocks be cleared by running special trains to make room for the upcoming wheat procurement. He said Punjab is expected to supply 12.5 million metric tonnes of wheat to the country, and adequate storage arrangements are essential.

Furthermore, Mann flagged the long-standing 60:40 officer ratio in Chandigarh, under which 60 per cent of officers are from Punjab and 40 per cent from Haryana. He said this arrangement should be strictly maintained, adding that appointments from outside the two states do not feel appropriate. According to Mann, the Home Minister assured that the ratio would be upheld.

"We also asked that the stock of rice lying with us be cleared by running special trains so that we can make storage arrangements for wheat. Punjab will supply 12.5 million metric tonnes of wheat to the country, and it needs to be stored properly. The 60:40 ratio in Chandigarh has existed for a long time--60 per cent officers from Punjab and 40 per cent from Haryana. This arrangement should be maintained. Sometimes officers are appointed from the UT or elsewhere, which does not feel appropriate. He said that this ratio will be strictly maintained," Mann said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)