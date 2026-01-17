Gandhinagar, January 17: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will invest Rs 35,000 crore to development a new plant in Khoraj, Gujarat which will have a total annual production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles, it was announced here on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a post on X that the project will generate employment opportunities for over 12,000 people and catalyse the growth of ancillary units and MSMEs in the state -- creating a robust auto manufacturing cluster.

Maruti Suzuki MD Shriyut Hitachi Takeuchi handed over the investment letter to Chief Minister during a ceremony held in Gandhinagar. “Glad to witness the Investment Letter Handover by Maruti Suzuki India Limited to the Government of Gujarat for setting up a mega car manufacturing facility at Khoraj, with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore,” Patel said in the post. Maruti Suzuki Board Approves INR 4,960 Crore Land Deal at Khoraj for New Manufacturing Plant To Expand Capacity in Gujarat.

Glad to witness the Investment Letter Handover by Maruti Suzuki India Limited to the Government of Gujarat for setting up a mega car manufacturing facility at Khoraj, with an investment of ₹35,000 crore. Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/Kso6hLmDUL — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) January 17, 2026

Guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, Gujarat continues to strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem, Chief Minister added. “The presence of Maruti Suzuki further deepens the trusted India–Japan partnership and reflects global confidence in Gujarat’s policy-driven governance, world-class infrastructure and industry-friendly ecosystem.

Gujarat has firmly emerged as one of India’s leading automobile hubs and a preferred destination for global investors,” Patel further stated. Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant will be set up on 1,750 acres of land provided by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). Earlier this week, the country’s largest car manufacturer, informed that its board has approved a Rs 4,960-crore proposal to acquire land for expansion of its manufacturing capacity in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki Victoris Features and Specifications Revealed; Check Everything About Newly Unveiled Mid-Sized SUV in India.

The land acquisition is for the expansion of production capacity at Khoraj Industrial Estate from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, and “the proposed capacity addition is up to 1 million (10 lakh) units”, Maruti Suzuki India said in an exchange filing. The car manufacturer produced over 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025 -- its highest-ever output in a calendar year. Maruti Suzuki India has exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, its highest ever in any calendar year. This marks a growth of over 21 per cent as compared to 2024.

