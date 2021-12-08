Fazilka (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday launched a slew of development projects worth Rs 25 crore including a 100-bed district hospital at a cost of Rs 20.72 crore.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Shaheed Udham Singh bus terminal built at a cost of Rs. 5 crore. He also announced a medical college in Fazilka to boost health services and studies in this border district.

According to a press statement from the Punjab CMO, taking about the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, the Chief Minister said that it was the Badal family which brought mafiadom in the State indulging in open loot of the resources of Punjab. "The connivance continued even during the regime of Captain Amarinder Singh but now people's government has taken over with the resolve to finish off mafia raj", said Channi.

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and "his bunch of outsiders from other states", the Chief Minister said that the AAP convenor couldn't undertake even a single development-centric work in Delhi. Despite this, these people are holding malice in their hearts and are making tall promises to the people with the clear agenda to mislead them but the sensible people of Punjab won't fall prey to the trap of these outsiders and would keep the reins of power in the hands of the sons of the soil, added Channi.

Further, the Chief Minister pointed out that his government is committed to providing top-class health and education to the poor and middle-class people. He also declared to commence new job-oriented courses in the Post Graduate Government College in the city.

Assuring to conserve the three historically important sites of Fazilka, Channi informed that the committee of the department concerned would visit these places and frame a concrete policy for their preservation.

Strongly advocating the proprietary rights on lands to the farmers of the border areas, the Chief Minister said that the State Government, as per the demand of these farmers, would award proprietary rights to those farmers who have paid the price of the land. Likewise, the Chief Minister also promised to take up the issue of compensation to the farmers whose land lies beyond the barbed wire, with the Union Government apart from giving the compensation soon with regard to the crops damaged by the natural disasters.

Earlier, MLA Devinder Singh Ghubaya, Ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya welcomed the Chief Minister. On the occasion, former MP Mohan Singh Falianwala, President Municipal Council Surinder Sachdeva and Gurjant Singh also addressed the people.

MLA from Balluana Nathu Ram, MLA from Jalalabad Reminder Awla, Sandeep Jakhar, Deputy Commissioner Babita Kaler and the SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

