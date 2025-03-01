Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called a meeting of the representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on March 3 to discuss their demands, farmer leaders said on Saturday.

The invite for the meeting came amid the SKM's call for a week-long sit-in in Chandigarh from March 5 in support of their various demands.

Also Read | MK Stalin Birthday: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President Reiterates Opposition to 'Hindi Imposition', Underlines Commitment to State Autonomy As He Turns 72 Today.

According to a letter from the chief minister's office, shared by farmers, the SKM has been invited for a meeting, to be chaired by the Mann, on March 3 at the Punjab Bhavan here.

The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, is demanding the rejection of the Centre's draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, a legal guarantee to minimum support price as per the Swaminathan Commission report.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment: February 2025 Payment Delayed Amid Verification Drive To Identify Ineligible Beneficiaries, 9 Lakh Women Disqualified.

They are also demanding the implementation the state's agricultural policy, purchase of six crops including basmati, maize, moong, potato at MSP by the state government, a law for debt settlement, ensuring canal water to every field and the payment of sugarcane arrears.

It is also demanding stopping "forcible" acquisition of land for the Bharatmala projects and a resolution against the National Education Policy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)