Mohali, Feb 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the 'Aap Di Sarkar, Aap De Dwaar' initiative, which is aimed at providing citizen-centric services at the doorsteps of people.

Addressing a gathering at Bhankharpur village here, he described it as a "red letter day" in the history of the state as people will no longer have to rush to government offices for their routine administrative works.

Rather, the chief minister said, government officers will come at the doorsteps of people and offer services to them. This will immensely benefit the people, he said.

This is the real empowerment of people where the government will wholeheartedly work for their wellbeing, an official statement quoted Mann as saying.

"Punjab will once again lead the country as this citizen-centric initiative will be replicated in various other states in the coming times," he said.

Under the initiative, more than 11,600 camps will be organised across the state this month, covering rural area and urban areas, Mann said.

Important officers such as sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, district social security officers, district food supply officers, station house officers, district welfare officers and patwaris will be present at the camps to accept applications and deliver services, he said

The chief minister said that 44 major services that people need the most like residence certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, birth or death certificate, 'fard', labour registration, pension and rural area certificate can be applied and delivered in camps.

Other than that people will be able to give their complaints too in the camps which will be redressed on the spot only, he said.

