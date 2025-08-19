Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], August 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday launched a sharp attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, challenging him to take responsibility for the Bargari firing incidents as well as the thousands of drug-related deaths that occurred during the Akali regime, instead of boasting about "false achievements."

Speaking after dedicating several development projects to the people of Chamkaur Sahib constituency, Mann said, "Sukhbir Badal often claims large-scale development during his tenure, but when the issues of Bargari firing or the drug epidemic are raised, he goes silent. Drugs have wiped out an entire generation of Punjab's youth, and that is the real picture of the Akali misrule."

Accusing the Badal family of exploiting power for personal gains, Mann said, "From 2007 to 2017, Punjab witnessed its darkest period, when mafias of transport, cable, sand, and drugs thrived under political patronage. While they expanded their businesses, Punjab and its people were left to suffer."

The Chief Minister asserted that the drug lords were shielded by political leaders during the Akali regime and vowed that his government would show no leniency towards the "generals of the drug mafia" who pushed Punjab's youth into addiction.

"These leaders not only defended smugglers but also used government vehicles to supply drugs," he said, adding that those who amassed illegal wealth through the trade were now demanding privileges in jail. "Anyone who lit funeral pyres in homes by spreading drugs does not deserve special treatment--they must face the strictest punishment," he declared.

Targeting opposition parties, Mann said it was shocking that Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, BJP's Capt. Amarinder Singh and Ravneet Singh Bittu openly supported a jailed former Akali leader.

"This exposes the collusion of traditional parties. They must clarify to Punjabis--are they with drug smugglers or against them?" Mann questioned.

Mann further said that the looting of the state exchequer by Congress and the Akali regimes was the reason people rejected them.

"Former CMs Parkash Singh Badal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and several other top leaders were defeated in elections. They are now frustrated and restless for power," he remarked.

Highlighting his government's achievements, Mann said over 55,000 government jobs have been given transparently without any recruitment being challenged in court.

"This has restored faith among youth, many of whom have dropped the idea of moving abroad and are preparing for jobs in Punjab," he said.

The CM also underlined that 90 per cent of households had been receiving zero electricity bills, while farmers are being provided with uninterrupted power for paddy cultivation. (ANI)

