Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered the dismissal of Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Raj Jit Singh, acting on reports about an alleged nexus between police officers and drug traffickers in the state.

Three sealed cover reports regarding the role of police officials in the drug trade in the state were opened by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 28.

These reports were submitted on February 1, 2018, March 15, 2018 and May 8, 2018 by the Special Investigation Team, formed by the high court. The reports had been lying in the court since then.

After these reports were opened in the high court last month, Mann had said his government would take action based on them.

In a tweet in Punjabi on Monday, Mann said, “Nobody involved in drug trafficking will be spared. After scrutinising reports of the sealed cover envelopes, Raj Jit Singh PPS has been booked in a drug smuggling case and has been dismissed from service with immediate effect. Vigilance has also been asked to probe assets he amassed with 'chitta' (drugs) smuggling. Details soon.”

