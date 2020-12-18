Chandigarh [India], December 18 (ANI): To facilitate e-learning in government schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually launched the second phase of the Punjab Smart Connect Scheme which is marked by the distribution of smartphones to another 80,000 class 12 students of government schools.

"On behalf of my government, I am happy to announce the distribution of smartphones to another 80,000 class 12 students of government schools in phase-II, after the successful digital empowerment of 50,000 students in the 1st phase," Singh said on his official Twitter handle.

"I am sure these smartphones will help the students meet the challenges of education amid the COVID pandemic," he said.

Punjab government will be giving mobile phones to all 1,75,443 Class 12 students of which 1,30,000 have been covered till December 18, said Chief Minister.

"Will soon distribute the rest to students as well," he added. Singh also virtually interacted with class 12 students of Government School Mohali during the event.

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) the remaining students will be covered by December-end. 22 senior secondary schools across Punjab get 877 tablets in this phase, said the CMO on their official Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)