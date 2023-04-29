Jalandhar, Apr 29 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Saturday appealed to women voters to vote for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, saying she wants to carry forward former MP Santokh Chaudhary's legacy for the betterment of the people.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. The Congress has fielded his wife Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary for the May 10 bypoll. Counting of votes will be held on May 13.

Addressing a public meeting here in support of the Congress nominee, Warring said, "An ideal candidate for the Jalandhar bypoll, her (Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary) attachment with the people of the constituency further encourages her to work for the progress of the region and the empowerment and education of women."

The PCC chief advocated the importance of education for the progress of society, and said the party's candidate is not only highly educated but carries with her an impressive wealth of experience in education policy and academia.

Referring to the old African proverb "If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate a nation", Warring said Chaudhary's dedication towards education, commitment towards public service, and her zeal to work for women, especially the underprivileged, and contribute towards the augmentation of society make her the best choice.

Remembering Santokh Singh Chaudhary's contributions towards the betterment of Jalandhar, Warring said, "I appeal to the residents to vote for a woman MP whose husband represented the constituency for the last nine years in Parliament, and discussed and debated on various issues for the well-being of the people of Jalandhar."

He also targeted the ruling AAP government for not fulfilling its poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to the women of the state.

In a statement, Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary accused the AAP dispensation of pursuing "anti-Dalit policies" during its one-year tenure.

He claimed that the AAP government likes to "flaunt" Dr B R Ambedkar's photos in government offices but has stopped the work on the Ambedkar Museum at the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University in Jalandhar.

The legislator said former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 150 crore-memorial to perpetuate the life, works and philosophy of Dr B R Ambedkar. But the Bhagwant Mann government "failed" to complete what would have acted as a beacon to highlight the great scholar and social reformer's glorious legacy, he alleged.

