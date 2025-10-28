Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): Hitting hard at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday urged people here to ask the ruling party about its "broken promises" ahead of the Tarn Taran bypoll scheduled to be held in the second week of November.

"They don't have much more time left; better hold them to account about their promises right away," Warring told a public meeting organised in support of the party candidate Karanbir Singh Burj here on Tuesday.

He asked people to hold the AAP leaders to account. "When they come to you for your votes, first ask them what they have done all these years".

The Congress has intensified its campaign for the Tarn Taran by-election, with the PCC president himself camping in the constituency, addressing public meetings, reaching out to workers and leaders to mobilise support for the party candidate, a release said.

He pointed out that the AAP had been in power in Punjab for about 4 years. "It cannot survive on the lies all the time, he said, while adding, "Punjab has never seen such deceitful chronic liars, for whom lying is a full-time professional business".

PCC president reminded the AAP leadership of the promise to provide Rs 1100 to every woman in the state, to end drugs and crime, and to improve healthcare and education, it said.

"Against their promises, what the AAP has got for Punjab, is more deaths due to drugs, more criminal and gangster violence, a paralysed health and education system", he alleged.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 6 announced that bye-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11.

The counting of votes for the bye-election is scheduled for November 14. These bye-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The bye-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district. (ANI)

