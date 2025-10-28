Mumbai, October 28: The political temperature in Maharashtra has soared after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him an "anaconda" and accusing the BJP of trying to "swallow Mumbai" through political manipulation and illegal land acquisition. Thackeray's remarks came after a report in Saamna, the Shiv Sena UBT's mouthpiece, alleged that a new BJP office was built "by grabbing land at lightning speed".

Drawing a sharp comparison between the BJP and a newly introduced anaconda at Mumbai's Jijamata Udyan, Thackeray said that the ruling party's greed to control Mumbai knows no bounds. Reacting strongly to Thackeray's statement, leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance hit back, accusing him of "swallowing Mumbai's wealth" during his tenure. BMC Elections 2025: Uddhav Thackeray Tells Shiv Sena UBT Workers To ‘Fight Electoral Roll Scam’.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Uddhav Thackeray's ‘Anaconda’ Remark

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray's 'anaconda' remark, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Yesterday, Amit Shah came and gave two boats to the fishermen of Mumbai for deep-sea fishing. Many such boats will be given through the central government.… pic.twitter.com/tjkcp0Dgo6 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

Mahayuti Slams ‘Anaconda’ Remark on Amit Shah

Maharashtra: On Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, “He has swallowed Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray is like a python, not an ordinary snake. This snake sits at home, sleeps all day, eats all day,… pic.twitter.com/MuAMAV4IV6 — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2025

VIDEO | Mumbai: BJP leader Raj Purohit, reacting to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks, said, “Gradually, Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, and the Thackeray family are moving out of active politics. To stay in the news, they are now resorting to unfortunate language.… pic.twitter.com/WSSBTK9L1t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde countered the remark, saying, "If we talk about the 'anaconda' remark, the one calling others an anaconda is actually the real anaconda himself. He had tightly wrapped himself around Mumbai's treasury. The special thing about anacondas is that their hunger never ends. He swallowed Mumbai's wealth, swallowed Mumbai itself, and even grabbed several plots of land."

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, comparing him to a "python". "Uddhav Thackeray has swallowed Mumbai. He is like a python, not an ordinary snake. This snake sits at home, sleeps all day, eats all day, and has ruined Mumbai. On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah has worked for the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, strengthening India and tackling terrorism," he told reporters. BMC Elections 2025: Uddhav Thackeray Hints at Stronger Ties With MNS in BMC Polls, Says ‘Coming Together to Protect Marathi’.

"For over 11 years, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he has helped eliminate terrorists. Such a person, you would call an anaconda? Pythons like these have destroyed Mumbai for over 40 years. Uddhav Thackeray couldn't even manage his own party properly and has left it weak, while also harming Hindus," Bawankule said.

"He is a person who has lost his mental balance, especially after the elections. He is trying to prove his leadership by making derogatory remarks against Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis; however, he should know that leadership is proven through winning elections and not by abusing," he added.

Joining the attack, BJP MLA Ram Kadam also took a jibe at the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, saying that Thackeray's comments reflected his "frustration and deteriorating mental state".

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray has been abandoned by everyone, and his recent statement reflects that his mental condition is not right and he is frustrated. With no blood relatives and ministers distancing themselves, he resorts to baseless comments."

"He knows nothing beyond taunting. How can he criticise our Home Minister? Amit Shah earns respect through hard work, while Uddhav, a lazy person who inherited politics, has failed to sustain it," he added.

