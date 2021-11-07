Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively.

"We have decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, to be effective from midnight today," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday.

This comes days after the Government of India, on the eve of Diwali, had announced a reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively and has urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Earlier, reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's corruption allegations against the Congress-led Punjab government, Channi said, "SAD already knew we were going to reduce the prices in today's cabinet meeting. That is why he did the drama yesterday."

Badal had termed the Punjab government 'corrupt' and had alleged that people of the state are suffering due to 'highest ever' state value-added tax (VAT) imposed on petrol and diesel by the Channi-led Punjab government. (ANI)

