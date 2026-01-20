NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 20: Hiring today isn't limited to filling roles. It is about finding the right people quickly, efficiently, and without overcomplicating the process. Yet for many businesses, especially in a changing market, hiring needs do not follow a fixed pattern. Some month's demand speed and scale, others call for caution and control.

India's leading hiring platform Naukri.com's Job Posting is built for this reality. With plans ranging from Free to Paid, Naukri allows businesses to hire the way they need without forcing them into a one-size-fits-all model.

A Hiring Product Built for Flexibility

At its core, Naukri Job Posting is a simple, self-serve hiring solution that helps employers connect with relevant jobseekers across industries. Businesses can choose from a range of job posting options--starting with free listings and moving to paid plans that offer higher visibility and faster results.

Start Free. Hire with Confidence.

For startups, SMEs, and first-time employers, hiring often begins cautiously. Budgets are tight, roles are exploratory, and hiring volumes are low. Naukri's Free Job Posting feature helps employers take that first step without spending a penny.

By posting a job for free on Naukri, employers can attract applications from jobseekers across industries and access a large, active talent pool. The process is straightforward: fill in the job posting form, preview and publish your listing, complete KYC, and start receiving responses at no cost.

Even with a free post, employers can specify key details such as job role, location, and industry - making it possible to receive relevant applications and hire suitable candidates without any upfront investment.

Move to Premium When Hiring Gets Serious

As hiring needs become more frequent or time-sensitive, businesses often look for faster closures and stronger visibility. This is where Naukri's Paid Job Posting plans, starting at R. 400, come into play. Paid job postings help employers reach a wider and more targeted audience, improve visibility for critical roles, and manage responses more effectively.

Check our affordable paid plans:

Standard: Rs 400

Classified: Rs 850

Hot Vacancy: Rs 1650

Built on Understanding How India Hires

Naukri's Job Posting is built to grow with your business. Startups get an easy, flexible way to begin hiring. SMEs can scale recruitment seamlessly. Enterprises can power ongoing hiring with deeper control, wider reach, and consistent results.

With years of insight into how employers and jobseekers interact, Naukri continues to simplify hiring, from the very first step. By offering job posting solutions that are easy to use, flexible in choice, and meaningful in impact, Naukri helps businesses focus on what truly matters: building the right teams.

Find, attract, and hire talent with Naukri!

