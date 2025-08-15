SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal on Friday paid floral tributes at the 30-feet-high statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh at Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza, outside Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.

According to a release, Mittal stated, "Legendary freedom fighters like Sardar Bhagat Singh sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of India's freedom struggle. The Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government has installed this statue to keep alive the memories and contributions of these great martyrs for generations to come."

She further added, "As we celebrate the completion of 78 years of independence, we must remember that the freedom we enjoy today is the result of the supreme sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters."

Mittal was accompanied by SDM Mohali Damandeep Kaur, Naib Tehsildars Harsh Garg and Harjot Singh, and SDO PWD (Electrical) Gaurav Mani.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tricolour at a state-level function in Faridkot on Friday. He said that Punjab is the first state in the country to provide financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers.

In a post on X, CM Bhagwant Mann shared, "Today, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the country, I participated in the state-level function organised in the historic city of Faridkot and hoisted the national flag of the country, the tricolour. The unique and unmatched role of Punjabis in the Indian freedom struggle is not hidden from anyone. More than 80 per cent of the sacrifices in making the country independent have been made by Punjabis."

Punjab CM said that the state government never hesitate in honouring fallen soldiers.

"Punjab is the first state in the country to provide financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of its fallen soldiers. It is our duty to take care of the families of our bravehearts," he said.

He further said that this freedom, which was obtained at a high price, is of great importance. "Salute to the great fallen soldiers and freedom lovers who contributed to the freedom struggle. Happy Independence Day to all," he said.

DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav urged the citizens to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and may the spirit of independence ignite hearts with a renewed resolve to build a stronger, safer, and more united India.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police shared, "On this Independence Day 2025, let us honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, whose courage and determination gifted us a free nation. May the spirit of independence ignite our hearts with a renewed resolve to build a stronger, safer, and more united India. Proud to serve under the Tricolour, and dedicated to protecting the ideals it represents. Wishing all Indians a safe, joyful, and blessed Independence Day!" (ANI)

