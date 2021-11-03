Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Tuesday urged the Union government to expedite proposed supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) in view of the ensuing rabi season.

The state government had already demanded 30 rakes between November 1 and 10, 2021.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: PM 2.5 Pollutants Level in Delhi's Air To Rise Up to 38% Post Deepavali, Says SAFAR.

Nabha, in an official release, said wheat is a major rabi crop of Punjab, sown on an area of 35 lakh hectares with a total 5.50 lakh MT requirement of DAP for rabi crops.

The minister also said out of the total requirement, 4.80 lakh MT is required up to November for ensuring timely sowing of wheat crop.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbour in Coimbatore’s Sulur After Altercation Over Stove; Accused Arrested.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has allocated 25 rakes of DAP to Punjab up to October 31, but so far 18 rakes have reached while the rest seven are under process, said the minister adding that the Centre should provide requisite stock of DAP on priority basis.

The Government of India allocated 5.50 LMT of DAP for rabi 2021-22, said the minister, further adding that 1.97 LMT was the allocation for October, of which 1.51 LMT had been received till now.

The total stock of DAP available as on November 2, 2021 is 0.74 LMT whereas the Centre allocated 2.56 LMT for November, he added.

He stated that the DAP is an essential input for ensuring optimum productivity of wheat, which is being applied at the time of sowing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)