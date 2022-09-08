Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided several premises linked to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, sources said.

Gajjanmajra is a legislator from the Amargarh assembly constituency.

The ED sleuths, who were accompanied by paramilitary security forces, raided his cattle-feed factory, residence, school and hotel in Dhuri of Sangrur.

However, it is yet not clear in which connection the raids were conducted.

Gajjan Majra could not be immediately contacted.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang called the raids a "political vendetta".

"The BJP is targeting AAP leaders through central agencies in the wake of upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. It is sheer political vendetta," said Kang.

In May, the CBI had raided the properties of Gajjan Majra in connection with a bank fraud amounting to Rs 40 crore.

