India News | Punjab Engineering College to Start Online Classes for Next Academic Session

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 9 (ANI): As schools opt for the online classes, the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is all set to start online classes for its next academic session.

PEC will be the first institute in the region to conduct online classes if they start the classes for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session.

As July approaches for new sessions, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is prepared for its second, third, and fourth-year students with the virtual classes.

Students who can't afford or have no access to high-speed internet can go to college and study in computer classes.

Dheeraj Sanghi, Director PEC, told ANI, "We have made a proposal for the students of second, third, and fourth-year. They can access our classes through virtual mediums. Students who won't be able to attend these classes will be accommodated in the hostel and they can attend virtual classes through computer labs."

"As of now, we have made this proposal which is under consideration of the government of India, and after the government will approve, we will start our classes," he added. (ANI)

