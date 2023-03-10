Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday tabled the state budget for 2023-24 in the assembly here.

It is the first full budget of the AAP government.

After coming to power in March 2022, the AAP government first passed a vote-on account on March 22 and then it presented its budget in June for the remaining part of the year.

Speaking in the assembly, Harpal Cheema said education and health sectors are among the priority sectors for the government.

On the health sector, he said 10.50 lakh people have been treated in 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in the state so far.

He said 26,797 jobs have been given so far by the Bhagwant Mann government.

