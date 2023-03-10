Mumbai, March 10: As the country celebrated Holi, the weather in Mumbai has also remained colourful this week. Wide range of weather phenomena has been on display in several parts of the western state. Now, Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has said that Mumbaikars should expect the mercury to rise with the weather only getting hotter.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that the coastal subdivision of Konkan-Goa is likely to experience a heat wave in the following two days. Independent meteorologist Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of the Weather, a private weather forecasting blog, stated that things are not likely to see a major improvement for Mumbai over the coming weekend as they don’t expect any more rains between March 9 to 12. Mumbai Weather Forecast: Normalcy Returns After Unseasonal Rains; IMD Predicts More Rainfall With Thunderstorms Till March 10.

The IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory has recorded minimum temperatures of 24.4 and 21.6 degrees which were three and one degree above normal. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues To Lash Maximum City, Mumbaikars Ask 'Is This Beginning of Monsoon?' (Check Tweets).

TOI quoted Rajesh Kapadia as saying that he expects the AQI levels to rise up to 300. Also, the blowing easterlies will keep the air dusty aided by the local conditions. The nights temperatures are unlikely to fall below 24 degrees which is expected to keep nights warm and stuffy.

Earlier on Yesterday, the IMD’s regional centre declared a heatwave in the coastal subdivision of Konkan-Goa for the next two days. Accordingly, a yellow watch over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts were declared for March 9 and March 10, with the advisory urging the residents to ‘be aware’ of the weather situation.

