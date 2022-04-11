Visual of the site of incident in Amritsar (Photo/Twitter/BSF Punjab Frontier)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): A plywood shop in Ajnala market caught fire near civil hospital in Amritsar on Sunday.

With the help of the Border Security Force, fire equipment and water tankers were used to extinguish the fire.

Also Read | Trials Were Conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter & Missile Was Fired … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

In a tweet today, BSF Punjab Frontier wrote, "On 10/04/2022 plywood shop in #Ajnala market caught fire near civil hospital. Immediately #BSF troops rushed with fire equipment and water tankers to extinguish the fire, saving precious life and property. A major catastrophe has averted by swift and professional act of BSF."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana: Dead Body of Young Man With Injury Marks Found in Gurugram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)