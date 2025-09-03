Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): Indian Police Services (IPS) officers in Punjab will contribute a day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for relief operations in flood-affected areas, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Sharing an X post on Tuesday, the Punjab DGP wrote, "In solidarity with the people of Punjab affected by the devastating floods, all IPS officers of the state have resolved to contribute one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This contribution is a humble gesture to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts."

He added that the Punjab Police is committed to extending assistance to affected people in the state.

"Beyond policing, we see it as our humanitarian duty to stand with our fellow citizens in this hour of distress. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed not only to ensuring law and order but also to extending every possible assistance to ease the suffering of those affected. Together, with compassion and collective effort, we will overcome this challenge and help rebuild lives," the X post read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that every AAP MP and MLA will donate one month's salary to the Punjab CM Relief Fund.

Kejriwal stated that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his ministers, MLAs, and thousands of AAP workers, were working round-the-clock on the ground to deliver food, medicines, and rescue services, while ordinary Punjabis themselves were exemplifying humanity by helping each other in this dark hour.

In a video message, Kejriwal said, "Punjab is not just a state of our country, it is a strong shield of Hindustan. History bears witness that whenever any foreign invader advanced towards our nation, Punjab bore the first blow on its chest. In all the attacks that India faced, Punjab absorbed the strikes on its own body and protected the rest of India. In every difficult time, Punjab always stood at the forefront."

Several parts of Punjab continue to reel under floods, with 30 lives lost and people across a large part of the state facing difficulties and suffering losses due to water entering fields and homes.

The flood caused damage in 23 districts in Punjab, affecting 1,400 villages and over 3.5 lakh people, according to official data.

Pathankot reported the highest number of deaths at six, followed by Ludhiana with four. Three individuals are reported missing in Pathankot. (ANI)

