Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday alleged that the Punjab government is cheating farmers by spreading their vicious propaganda.

He was responding to a question on the passing of agriculture bills in the Punjab state assembly.

"Punjab government has not done anything great. If they bring a law to guarantee MSP for majorly produced crops, then we will understand that they are trying to help farmers. They are cheating farmers by spreading their vicious propaganda," Khattar told reporters here.

Punjab is the first state to reject the three farm laws which were enacted after passage of relevant bills in the monsoon session of parliament last month.

The assembly passed three bills "unanimously" to "protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains".The House also passed by voice vote an amendment to CrPC for exempting farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres.

The assembly passed Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020. (ANI)

