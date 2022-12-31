Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit on Friday expressed his condolences over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

In the condolence message, the Governor said "Losing a loved one is extremely painful, but there is nothing as tragic as losing a parent, especially the mother. She stands with her children through all turmoils and happy times. Ever present in our lives, she forever will remain in our memory even when she passes away into the ages."

He added that the loss of respected Heeraba is irreparable and offered his deepest and heartfelt condolences. He prayed to give the Prime Minister and his family the strength to bear the tragic loss.

"May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and may the family find peace comfort and courage in the days to come," said the Governor.

Heeraben Modi passed away today at around 3:30 am at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in the city of Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present. (ANI)

