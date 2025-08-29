Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 29 (ANI): Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Koinadhara Guest House in Guwahati during his two-day stay in Assam's Guwahati.

On this occasion, Governor Kataria expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Union Home Minister for the recently approved grant amount of Rs 125 crore for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. He stated that this amount will prove helpful in further strengthening the city's infrastructure and civic amenities, according to an official release from the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also gave detailed information to the Union Home Minister about the recent flood situation in Punjab. He also apprised him of the progress of relief and rescue operations, the current situation in the affected areas, and the cooperation required in the future.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed various issues, including regional development, public service, and disaster management.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army, in response to the massive floods in parts of Punjab, deployed Army Aviation Helicopters for flood relief and rescue operations as part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, the Additional Directorate General (ADG) of Public Information (PI), Indian Army said.

The social media post read, "Displaying selfless commitment and extraordinary flying skills, the Army Aviation units are tirelessly working around the clock in inclement weather to save lives".

In one such incident on August 27, at around 4 pm, upon receiving information of rising floodwaters threatening lives in the general area of Lassian, Gurdaspur, Punjab, a daring rescue effort was undertaken, consisting of multiple shuttles by three Cheetah helicopters of the Army Aviation Units. Their heroic and timely action in the most extreme flying conditions led to the successful evacuation of 27 persons.

Relief efforts were continuing in the flood-hit areas of Pathankot. Relief materials were delivered to affected residents via Chinook helicopters as part of an ongoing joint operation by the Indian Air Force and Punjab Police in the flood-affected areas of Pathankot.

Earlier, the Indian Army deployed its all-terrain vehicle, ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV) for the rescue of people in the flood-affected areas of Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday, according to a release from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (ANI)

